Matrics warned against cheating, 14 WC kids busted with crib notes

Share this article

LOCAL

Matrics have been warned against cheating during their final exam. Hundreds of thousands of matrics kicked off the National Senior Certificate exam two weeks ago.

According to Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier, more than a dozen students have been busted with cellphones or crib notes during an exam.

He adds that each case will be investigated, and candidates granted an opportunity to make representations. Prior to the exam, Maynier encouraged both students and parents to sign anti-cheating agreements.

Matriculants writing their final exam can click here for resources: https://bit.ly/3CdHRIv

VOC

Photo source: HtXt