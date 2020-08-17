Maulana Dawood takes sabbatical

Share this article

















Letter of Apology

TO: All Islamic Bodies, Respected Uluma, woman’s rights groups, my community, family, friends, and all concerned citizens.

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatulahi wa barakatu

I address you in the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.

It is with deep regret and humility that I address this letter of apology and retraction of the offensive words used in the video about my pending 2nd marriage.

Nikah is a very sacred and private contract between two people and therefore should never be taken lightly or made fun off.

However, while I champion the cause of polygamous marriages and encourage it, I must take into consideration the effects it has on my sisters who are currently in abusive marriages, widowed or divorced and my brothers who are in loveless marriages and have no way out.

I have also neglected to understand the feelings of my sisters, daughters, and mothers in insecure marriages. While trying to be an example to do the right thing, I have erred in my method of doing so and for that I humbly implore you for your forgiveness in Sha Allah.

I hereby publicly apologize for my insensitive nature of not considering the negative effects it would have on our community.

Women have played major roles in participating in a morally structured society and therefore their place in the world should not be ignored.

We value the great contributions done by women in, Law, Finance, Health and Business and we applaud them.

Madrassah Fatima Taz-Zahra is a girl’s only Institute of Higher Islamic Learning which is the only Madrassah of its kind in the Western Cape, where we offer a full-time 5-year course in higher Islamic learning bears testimony of my contribution to uphold and encourage women’s rights in our country.

I have always championed the cause of upholding the dignity and the morality of women and I will continue to do so through my courses on “understanding and respecting women in our current society”

In view of the current situation, I have decided to take a sabbatical from all public engagements, interviews etc. to reflect and improve on my emotional intelligence until further notice.

I once again deeply regret offending anyone on the video and I implore you to forgive me.

I would like to conclude by saying:

“Always hate what is wrong, but do not hate the one who errs.

Hate sin with all your heart but forgive and have mercy on the sinner.

Criticize speech but respect the speaker.

Our job is to wipe out disease, not the patient”

(Imam al-Shafií RA)

Yours in Islam

Ml Dawood Sampson