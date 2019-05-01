May Day signifies workers’ struggle: SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng says they will hand over a memorandum of demands at the department of labour in Johannesburg as part of May Day commemorations. The SACP says some of their demands are that workers should work 40 hours a week. It says this day signifies the struggle workers are going through on a daily basis.

Cosatu Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Dumisane Dakile says, “For the first time in Africa, we’ve got national minimum wage which is part of the victory that workers have been able to achieve. We think however, the struggle has not yet ended, as we still have high level of unemployment, high level of poverty which workers must battle and struggle against to make sure that everyone has a job in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa, together with SACP leader Blade Nzimande and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, will address the workers at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

Political parties will be out in full force on May 1, campaigning for votes, as workers around the country and the world celebrate May Day.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will give the keynote address at the Party’s Workers Day rally in Cape Town. Maimane will be joined by DA Western Cape Premier Candidate, Alan Winde. Former DA Leader, Tony Leon, will address a town hall meeting in Chatsworth.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will be at Sankopano, Alexandra Stadium, and will later proceed to the Thulamahashe New Stadium in Bushbuckridge.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula in partnership with religious leaders will host a dialogue on moral regeneration at the Uncle’s Toms community centre in Soweto.

