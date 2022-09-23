Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomes police's undertaking to remove barbed wire around Government Avenue

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has welcomed a police undertaking to remove barbed wire around Government Avenue in the Mother City.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has decided to take it down following requests from Hill-Lewis who described it as an unlawful obstruction for the public wanting to access the Company’s Garden in the city bowl.

The mayor’s office says the police have instead decided to place a barrier on the inside of the parliamentary complex.

This follows, among others, an inferno at the National Assembly and the Old Assembly Hall on the premises in January this year.

Hill-Lewis says they have negotiated in good faith.

“We have agreed with SAPS that they would remove it and we are pleased that they have now done. So, we can now get in there and start cleaning up Government Avenue again after many months of closure, and making sure that it’s ready for public use as quickly as possible. So we’re pleased with this news,” adds Hill-Lewis.

Source: SABC News


