Mayoral committee gives go ahead for Hanover Street

The City of Cape Town has given the green light for Keizergracht street in District Six to be renamed as the iconic Hanover Street. It follows a public participation process, in which up to 1 200 residents and interested parties submitted comments. The call for the renaming was initiated by the District Six Working Committee.

Mayor Dan Plato supported the request by calling for a public participation process to allow the whole of Cape Town to submit their comments and views.

“‘An overwhelming 96% of the participants supported the proposed name change. We have heard them, and yesterday morning we have recommended to Council that Keizersgracht be renamed. I also want to thank the Mayoral Committee and the City’s Public Participation Unit for their support and the swift response to this request to get the public’s input on this very important matter,” said Plato.

“While the residents experienced serious injustices during Apartheid, it is clear that the community of District Six still have fond memories of living in the area and have a desire for the name to be reinstated. The name change is one way that the City of Cape Town, as a caring and inclusive City, can assist in healing the wounds from the past, and pay tribute to those who were born and raised in Hanover Street,” he added.

The recommendation will go before Council for approval by the end of this month.

