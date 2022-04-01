Mbalula to brief the media on the extension of the renewal of driving licence cards

Share this article

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to brief the media on Friday following the extension of the renewal of driving license cards until April 15. He has gazetted a two-week extension. Thursday was D-day for citizens to renew their driving licences.

In August last year, the Minister granted an extension for learners’ licences, driving licences, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits.

The Automobile Association was among organisations calling for an extended deadline due to recent problems with the production of driving licence cards and driving licence testing centres and online booking systems.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed the extension.

VIDEO: Automobile Association earlier called on government to extend the renewal deadline for driving licences:

Source: SABC