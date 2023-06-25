Mbombela mother fearing for her newborn baby’s life

Share this article

A 24-year-old mother from Tekwane, southeast of Mbombela, fears she might lose her newborn baby after numerous delays to discharge him by Rob Ferreira Hospital.

Buhle Nyoni allegedly gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this week, but officials have been telling her the baby is being treated for some infections.

The mother claims she has been given hope that the baby will be discharged but that has not happened.

She says she is given no proper explanations by the hospital.

Hospital dragging its feet

Nyoni claims that the hospital has been dragging its feet to discharge her baby boy.

She alleges that upon inquiries, the hospital’s nursing staff told her that the baby had infections.

The family claims that the hospital has never shown them the medical reports of the said infections.

Nyoni says every time when she goes to fetch her baby, the nursing staff gives her a run around.

The young mother says all what she wants is to be given her child.

“I am pleading with the hospital to give me my baby. If they cannot treat him, they must release him and my family will make a plan for him. Now even one of the nurses said the baby does not suit me, they will hand him over to social workers. I don’t know anymore.”

According to the family, the nursing staff have allegedly been calling her names and embarrassing her.

The family believes the baby is healthy and ready to go home.

Buhle’s mother, Josephina Nyoni, says the baby’s medical reports have never been shared with the family.

“I want my grandson now. If he is sick, I will take care of him myself. There is nothing else I want. Before they give my grandson to social workers, it will not be difficult for me to take care of him because there is nothing they are helping us with, they don’t even want me to see him.”

Probe

The provincial health department says investigations into the matter are underway.

Provincial Spokesperson Dumisani Malamule says, “This warrants an investigation so we can get the true facts of the matter because we cannot take action on what someone else is saying. There are processes in place. We have intervened and we will make an announcement as soon as possible so that this matter is wrapped up and justice is done.”

The family remains hopeful that the matter will be resolved and that the child be released soon.

Source: SABC News