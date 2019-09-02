Mboweni to meet ANC top six to discuss economic recovery plan

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) head of economic policy Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will meet with the party’s top six officials on Monday to discuss his economic recovery plan for the country.

Godongwana says South Africans will have their say on Mboweni’s proposed economic strategy, which the ANC’s alliance partners have criticised.

Cosatu and the SACP have accused Mboweni of failing to consult with them before publicly releasing the document last week.

The document, titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, was released on National Treasury’s website last Tuesday.

Mboweni says the paper is a detailed examination of the structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country’s growth potential.

(Source: SABC News)

