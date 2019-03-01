McBride’s lawyer calls for rational decisions on contract

Robert McBride’s lawyer, Advocate Jac Marais, is urging Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police to make rational decisions when considering an extension on his client’s contract.

McBride, the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, has filed an urgent review application in the High Court in Pretoria to have his contract extended.

This after the committee decided against his contract being renewed, citing an alleged breakdown in trust between McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Marais says a lawful and rational decision should now be taken by the committee.

“McBride did make it clear that he doesn’t believe he has a right to have his contract renewed, but what he does have is the right for the decision on renewal to be taken in a lawful way. If that decision to renew or not to renew is influenced by irrelevant factors then it is unlawful. There is no right to have the contract renewed, but what there is, is the right for Parliament’s Portfolio Committee to look at the matter with an open mind and to take a decision based on rational considerations having regard to the facts before them. We don’t think that has happened,” says Marais.

