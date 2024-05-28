MCJHT celebrates historic achievement with ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accreditation

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

On Monday night (27 May), the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) celebrated its groundbreaking achievement of securing the ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accreditation from the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).

This milestone marks the MJCHT as the first Halal body in Africa to attain this certification.

What is ISO/IEC 17065:2012?

ISO/IEC 17065:2012 is an internationally recognized standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

This accreditation outlines stringent criteria for certifying bodies, ensuring impartiality, competence, and consistency in certifying products, processes, and services. This certification significantly bolsters the credibility and reliability of MJCHT’s certifications.

Chief of Operations at MJCHT, Moulana Zakariyah Philander, hailed this achievement as a significant step forward for Halaal certification in South Africa.

“Halaal in SA and Cape Town has very humble beginnings,” Philander reflected.

“In the 1940s, scholars took it upon themselves to engage with leaders to ensure Halaal meat was available to the greater community. If it weren’t for them, we would not be here today receiving this accolade. This accreditation process has allowed us to achieve a level of systemization and organization that meets international standards.”

He emphasized MJCHT’s commitment to maintaining the highest Halaal standards and expanding Halaal options for Muslim consumers.

“The SANAS accreditation process was rigorous and challenging, but our team rose to the occasion,” Philander added. “This milestone enhances our quality and systems, enabling us to serve our community better.”

Keynote speaker of the evening, Minister of International Relations, and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor, highlighted the significance of this achievement in both national and international contexts.

“At a critical moment in our nation’s political history, and as our brothers and sisters in Palestine face their darkest days, this accreditation is a beacon of excellence,” Dr Pandor stated.

She expressed, “We should be proud that South African Muslim religious leaders laid the foundation for Halaal assurance and control, evolving from an informal body to a formal structure now recognized as the MJCHT.”

Dr Pandor praised MJCHT for its proficiency in interpreting sacred standards for industry implementation and congratulated the council for its global impact.

Furthermore, philanthropist and business leader Haaroon Kalla, also recognized the importance of this achievement.

“This is a critical moment in the industry’s history. The Halaal industry in SA plays a crucial role in our economy, with up to 60% of all food products in SA being Halaal certified,” Kalla noted.

“This accolade is not merely a recognition but a declaration that the MJCHT sets the golden standard for Halaal certification across Africa and globally.”

Kalla highlighted the rigorous examination MJCHT underwent, including a 100-page report with 62 recommendations, solidifying its status as a leader in Halaal certification.

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm