McKaiser’s death a major loss to journalism fraternity

The death of veteran radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser has been described as the biggest loss to the industry and the country as a whole.

The 45-year-old was a broadcaster, political analyst and journalist. He passed away after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The former talk radio show host was born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, and attended school there. He later graduated from Rhodes University and pursued his post-grad studies in philosophy there. Between 2005 and 2006, he attended the University of Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship.

McKaiser will be remembered by many as a Radio 702 talk show host.

The seasoned broadcaster also wrote for publications such as The Guardian, The Sunday Times, and Business Day, where he used to have a weekly column.

He has worked for a number of media houses including hosting the SABC 3 current affairs programme Interface.

When Power FM took to the airwaves for the first time in 2013, he was part of the first broadcasters at the station.

McKaiser was also a respected political and social analyst who worked at the Wits Centre for Ethics and at the University of Johannesburg Centre for the Study of Democracy.

He has also worked as an associate consultant at McKinsey & Company.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has expressed shock.

Sanef’s Tshamano Makhadi says, “Recently he was a host of a podcast called In The Ring With Eusebius McKaiser, as well as a YouTube show about books called Cover to Cover.”

Source: SABC News