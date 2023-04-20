McKenzie pulls out from race to become Joburg mayor but ‘PA will still support motion to remove Amad’

Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is still on a mission to remove Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, despite him (McKenzie) pulling out of the race to become mayor.

The PA leader and Central Karoo district mayor last week threw his hat into the ring to become the next Johannesburg mayor amid a proposed motion of no confidence against Amad.

Amad is expected to be ousted through a motion brought by ActionSA.

McKenzie said he withdrew from the race to become mayor after the DA requested him to be lenient with illegal immigrants.

“The DA fears my stance on illegal immigration, hence I decided I must rather withdraw to make sure the motion passes to remove the mayor. I may have withdrawn my candidacy but the PA will still support the motion to remove the current mayor,” McKenzie said.

“I, unfortunately, cannot become mayor without DA support. I had to choose mayor or fight illegal immigration. I decided to continue my stance on illegal immigration and forget about being mayor.”