McLaren Circus halted over alleged animal rights violations

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, has confirmed the termination of McLaren Circus’ events permit following an inspection by the SPCA.

The inspection follows an insightful investigation by TV programme Carte Blanche that indicated several alleged violations of the Animals Protection Act.

Smith says SPCA inspectors discovered six alleged violations of the Act, which prompted the organisation to issue a warning to the circus.

Meanwhile circus founder, David McLaren, has denied allegations of animal abuse, calling the SPCA report dishonest.


