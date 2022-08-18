MEC expresses concern over rise in child kidnappings in WC

LOCAL
Community safety MEC Reagen Allen has expressed concern over the rise in child kidnappings in the Western Cape. He spoke in the wake of the latest incident involving a six-year old in Kensington yesterday. Little Shanawaaz Asghar was abducted on his way to school, Hidayatul Islam, by a handful of armed suspects. Allen has called on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, to come forward.
Furthermore, Chairperson of the School Governing Body (SGB) at Hidayatul Islam Dawood Essack cleared the air on alleged ransom demands made to the family on VOC’s Breakfast show earlier.
“This family lives an extremely humble life but still I heard from members in the community that a ransom amount has already been demanded but where does this news come from, I’m not saying it’s not authentic but there is nothing official at this point. I cannot verify such claims,” stated Essack.