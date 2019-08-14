MEC Fritz lends a helping hand in the fight against poaching

Share this article

















The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, confirms receipt of the report on the ‘Complaint of Poor Response’ and the poaching of abalone from Western Cape Ombudsman, Mr JJ Brand.

These plaguing problems are in Gansbaai, Kleinmond, Hermanus and Stanford areas. With the submission of this report, Brand seeks to elevate the efficiency of the police services and fix relationships between the police and the surrounding communities.

“The complaint about police inefficiencies in the areas were found, by the police ombudsman to be substantiated. The Western Cape Police Ombudsman has now submitted his report to me in my capacity as the Minister of Community Safety; as per the requirements set out in Section 17(8) of the Western Cape Community Safety Act, 2013,” Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz



The poaching problem

Poaching seems to be an arising problem in the area, and the report makes particular reference to recommendations regarding the resolution of this prevalent issue.

Making sure that organised projects regarding poaching are established and investigated by the Organized Crime Unit of the police service. Abalone poaching needs to be announced as organised crime in terms of Section 16 of the South African Police Service Act, Act 68 of 1995.

Making sure that the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT) is urgently handed-in to National Cabinet for approval.

Effectively categorise abalone poaching as a serious crime, in the same extremes as Rhino poaching.

“This report will be presented to the Provincial Standing Committee on Community Safety, who will further review the report as per the Constitutional powers of such a multi-party committee. The Standing Committee may also call on any SAPS members to appear before it to further explain and account for the findings made by the Police Ombudsman.” -Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz

Safeguard rural and urban communities in the Western Cape

Brand further proposed that the Provincial Minister of Environmental Affairs looks into the issues regarding the discarding abalone at the storage facilities with the Department of Environmental Affairs and Fisheries.

Another recommendation was for Fritz’s department to look into the appointment of credible Neighbourhood Watch structures in the Overstrand area.

“I would like to thank the Ombudsman for sharing these insightful recommendations which are rooted in empirical evidence. I will work closely with the necessary stakeholders to ensure that these recommendations are reviewed and implemented.” -Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz

(Source: The South African)

Share this article

















Comments

comments