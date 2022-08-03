MEC laments nearly 200 cases being withdrawn out of Western Cape courts

Share this article

LOCAL

The Western Cape has reported a high number of gender-based violence cases that are being thrown out of court as a result of dockets going missing.

Statistics from the quarterly report of the Department of Community Safety’s Court Watching Brief team shows that just short of 200 criminal cases were withdrawn in court, between 1 April and 30 June, as a result of police inefficiencies.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said part of the unit’s mandate is to monitor all crime cases, but specifically gender-based cases.

The top five police stations in the province where court dockets go missing are Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn, Lingelethu, Kuils River and Knysna.

According to the MEC, the only way to restore trust in the police service is to empower officials with the relevant resources and skills.