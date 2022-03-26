MEC Mitchell taking steps to declare Nyanga high-risk zone

Share this article

The Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell is on Friday taking steps to declare the Nyanga area a high-risk zone in respect of taxi violence.

This follows violence that coincided with a march in Cape Town’s CBD on Thursday and a disruptive slow-moving convoy on the highway.

Taxi operators highlighted various grievances including issues around operating licences and the impounding of taxis.

During the unrest, three Golden Arrow busses were torched in Nyanga and Kraaifontein, while a fourth bus was hijacked in Delft. That vehicle was later retrieved.

A truck was also set alight, and taxis were stoned along Jakes Gerwel Drive near Bonteheuwel and in several other areas.

Authorities further received reports of private property damage, while the City of Cape Town estimates infrastructure damages amount to at least R4 million.

The Western Cape Department of Transport has asked the South African National Taxi Council to take action against association, CATA , one of two groups involved in Thursday’s strike.

However, CATA’s Mandla Hermanus denied any involvement in the violence.

“What happened this week was probably the third week that there have been instances of buses, municipal trucks and bakkies being burned, especially around Somara Machel, Philippi and Nyanga. That cannot be associated with yesterday’s protests.”

The provincial government has also asked legal services to draft a notice to declare the Nyanga area a high-risk zone.