Media ethics inquiry making progress: Sanef

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it has made important progress in its independent Media Ethics and Credibility Inquiry.

The enquiry was prompted by the apologies made by the Sunday Times for its Rogue Unit, Cato Manor and Zimbabwe Rendition stories in 2019.

Since its launch in June 2019, the panel – chaired by retired Judge, Kathleen Satchwell has engaged with 55 submissions.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has also made an undertaking to make submissions after he allegedly paid journalists at Sunday World not to run a story on his alleged extramarital affair.

Among the submissions received has been alleged inference in newsrooms together with the lack of capacity in newsrooms.

Sanef Manager, Hopewell Radebe highlights the submissions made so far.

“People are no longer hiring enough journalists and all these journalists are supposed to continue to serve the same amount of newspapers, radio and television. They have to report on all these platforms. The work pressure is so much for these journalists that it is leaving them without enough time to do things thoroughly.”

Source: SABC news

