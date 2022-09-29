Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Media Statement by Minister Patricia de Lille on Expropriation Bill

The National Assembly has passed the Expropriation Bill with the DA, EFF, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, and ACDP putting their objections on the record.

The current legislative draft, tabled late in 2020, allows expropriation of land only for public purposes and in the public interest. Now, alongside just and equitable compensation, it may be possible for nil compensation to be considered in specified instances, such as abandoned land, state land, or land held for speculative purposes.

Kindly find the attached media statement from DPWI Minister Patricia de Lille on Expropriation Bill.

Media Statement by Minister de Lille Expropriation Bill aims

 

 


