Medical fraternity concerned as doctors face culpable homicide charges

The medical fraternity is concerned after two doctors appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Professor Peter Beale and Dr Abdulhay Munshi were released from police custody.

Last week, warrants of arrest were issued in connection with the death of a 10-year-old patient.

READ: Doctors out on bail after boy (10) dies

Zayyaan Sayed died at Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg in October.

His father opened a case of culpable homicide against the duo.

This case is sounding an alarm with the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

READ: Doctors in court after boy (10) dies

“The law needs to take its course. We cannot stop that,” said SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

“But what is very much a concern for us is the way that this is being handled out in the public.”

The health professions council is investigating the complaint against the two doctors.

READ: Warrants of arrest issued for Joburg paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist

But Mohammadh and Zahheera Sayed are taking the legal route.

Munshi’s lawyer said the pair is being vilified in the media while Beale’s attorney declined an interview.

The magistrate postponed the case for further investigation.

Beale and Munshi were released on bail of R10,000 each.

The doctors are due back in court on 31 March 2020.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

