Medical student unplaced by National Health Department shares experience

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Multiple medical trade unions have united in urging the Department of Health to establish a dedicated task force to swiftly employ medical doctors. Currently, 645 junior doctors remain unemployed after fulfilling their community service requirements in December. Minister Joe Phaahla linked this high number of unemployed medical graduates to the increasing strain on healthcare budgets.

Dr. Siphamandla Sambunjana, one of the unemployed doctors awaiting placement, shared his experience with VOC Breakfast on Wednesday. He explained the extensive journey to become a medical professional, spanning up to nine years, including internships, community service, and work in rural areas. Sambunjana expressed dismay at investing years of effort and financial sacrifice only to find oneself jobless, despite availing oneself for public service.

“The whole journey includes a lot of sacrifices and financial strain. Many of us have had to downgrade our lifestyles and opt for cheaper medical aid to preserve savings. It’s disheartening, and there’s little hope for placement,” Sambunjana lamented.

He highlighted the overwhelming strain on the public health system, leading to burnout among doctors and insufficient staffing to meet patient needs.

Medical Practitioners View

Dr. Aslam Dasoo, Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum, highlighted the drastic deterioration of public health services over the past two decades. Between 13% to 45% of the health budget is misallocated or lost to corruption annually. Dasoo emphasized that while the misallocation issue is more severe in certain provinces, the lack of funding affects doctors nationwide.

“The Health Department often freezes and defunds doctor posts due to budget constraints, leaving fewer healthcare workers to handle increasing demands,” Dasoo explained. He criticized the government’s lack of solutions, attributing it to budgetary constraints and mismanagement.

Dasoo pointed out the dire consequences of budget cuts in healthcare, stressing that people’s lives are at stake. He attributed the deterioration of health services to systemic flaws in budget allocation and procurement processes, which facilitate the misappropriation of funds.

In summary, the plight of unemployed medical doctors reflects systemic issues within South Africa’s healthcare system, including budget constraints, misallocation of funds, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. Urgent reforms are needed to address these challenges and ensure adequate staffing and resources for the country’s healthcare system.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay