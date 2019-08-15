Meghan Cremer murder alleged gang initiation

Share this article

















Three suspects who appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court have been charged with the murder of horse show rider, Meghan Cremer. They will appear in court again on Thursday, August 15 to attend their bail hearings.

The suspects are Jeremy Sias (27), Charles Daniels (39) and Shiraaz Jaftha (34), and Facebook group SA Women Fight Back have arranged a peaceful protest to oppose their bail hearings. The group was formed in order to unite woman who are tired of the violence woman are subjected to, creating a support and protection system for those who are survivors of abuse.

It has now been alleged that Sias had recently became a member of the Six Bob gang, and that Cremer’s murder may have been part of a gang intiation. As reported by IOL, Sias goes by the nickname “Bompies”.

Cremer’s body was discovered at a Philippi sand mine at 1am last Thursday after she had gone missing on August 3, and it is alleged that Sias was the one who informed cops on where to search for her body. Her body was discovered fully-dressed, and with a rope tied around her neck.

Sias was also known to the Mohr family, who own the farm Cremer was living on at the time of her death.

Picture: Meghan Cremer/Facebook

(Source: capetownetc)

Share this article

















Comments

comments