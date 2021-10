Share this article

















Melomed Hospital in Gatesville discharged its last covid-19 patient today.

Rejoicing, spokesperson Shameema Adams says staff are delighted that there are now zero covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Adams further attributed the hospital’s success in overcoming a challenging few months, to “phenomenal teamwork and support by all”.

She thanked the hospitals many sponsors and added that it remains prepared for a potential fourth wave of infections that may occur.

VOC