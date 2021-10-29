Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Melomed Mitchells Plain has no Covid patients

Local, NewsNo Comments
Melomed Mitchells Plain was one of the first hospitals in the county to have admitted and treated a Covid-19 patient on the 19th April 2020.

Then on the 7th April 2021 – a year later, Melomed Mitchells Plain discharged the last Covid-19 patient during the second wave.

Now at the end of the third wave, the hospital is on covid zero!

The doctors and staff are extremely delighted to be in such a situation, but are mindful and prepared for a potential fourth wave of infections that may occur.

They remind the public that the Melomed hospitals are fully operational and specialist doctors are available to treat all medical illnesses and procedures. They continue to provide a full spectrum of medical services to their patients in a hygienic and completely safe environment.

Photo supplied

 


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.