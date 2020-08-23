Melomed to allow visitors for COVID-19 patients in critical condition

Share this article

















Private hospital group, Melomed, says COVID-19 patients who are at the end of their lives will now be allowed to receive visitors.

Private and government-funded hospitals previously implemented a no-visitors policy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several services such as antenatal classes and some surgeries have also been affected.

Group Marketing Manager at Melomed, Shameema Adams, says restrictions have been eased following the country’s move from Alert Level 3 to 2.

“A very sensitive issue is regarding our end-of-life patients, so we have now made sure that their loved ones can come say goodbye. We will put strict control measures in place and provide the necessary PPEs. This is just the right thing to do, the humane thing to do and we have therefore adapted and we are ready to serve the all elective surgeries have opened all our specialists are fully operational,” says Adams.

On Saturday, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize confirmed the latest number of COVID-19 cases as 607 045, with a death toll of 12 987 and a total number of recoveries of 504 127.

The recovery rate continues to depict a picture of hope at 83%, with only 83 931 active cases.

Last week Tuesday, private hospital group Netcare announced it would be relaxing its relaxations related to antenatal visits and births.

Both parents can now attend ante-natal consultations and be present at the birth of the baby.

Previously, Netcare barred partners from attending ante-natal visits and births as a means to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 to the pregnant mother and staff.