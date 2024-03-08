Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Members of the Special Task Force (STF) and National Intervention Unit are jumping ship as frustrations with government pay continue. Concerns have taken the forefront as those most affected by this are South African taxpayers since reports indicate it costs roughly R1.1 million to train one STF member.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Wednesday, crime expert and Lecturer at Stellenbosch University in the Political Science Department Guy Lamb said the situation is not unique to the police.

“We see this is in the health, education, where many of our trained doctors, nurses, medical practitioners, and police, as well, can find employment elsewhere in a more lucrative environment,” explained Lamb.

The National Intervention Unit is usually deployed in more dangerous situations, such as tense strike actions, hostages, or kidnaps said Lamb, and they are the most “highly trained components” within the South African Police (SAPS).

“What needs to be determined is why they are leaving. One cannot just make assumptions based on previous problems with the police, as there have been problems around promotions, your salary is much lower than in the private sector, and you are limited in terms of where you can go from a promotion point of view.

According to Lamb, it is “very tempting” to go into the private sector because the working conditions are better working hours are better but you are no longer representing your country.

“I can understand why members may want to leave as levels of trust in the police need to be restored and funding has not been doing well either,” added Lamb.

