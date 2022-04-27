Memorial service held for slain CPT youth

LOCAL
A memorial service for three slain youth will be held in Parkwood this afternoon. It comes amid a collaboration between NGO Balls Not Guns in conjunction with feeding scheme Dala Wat Jy Moet. The NGO’s Gloria Veale says the lives of Ottery’s 18-year-old Tamika Solomons, as well as Grassy Park’s “Aiden Newat and Jaiden, both aged 15”, will be commemorated in Parkwood between 2pm-3pm.
She says that today’s public holiday has been tainted on the Cape Flats:
“As the nation celebrates ‘Freedom’, we are lifting up the lives of our lost angels. We are coming together in heart because we made a decision long ago to become part of the solution in our communities. Right now, (that is) protecting our children, enabling an environment of hope, peace and light.”
She appealed to the nation to pray against the evils plaguing Cape Town’s youth:
“As we commemorate these lives, we call on the nation to truly pray about the violence and evil against our children. Whilst people are standing in solidarity with the Ukraine, we are at war here at home, we truly are. We have lots to pray about, we have lots and lots of work to do as we contend with the greatest, ugliest violence of poverty, out of which all these social ills are flowing,” she appealed.
VOC