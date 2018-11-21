Metro police arrests Tafelsig thief

A taxi driver’s quick thinking led to the arrest of a suspected robber in Tafelsig on Tuesday morning.

Metro police officers, who were on patrol, were stooped by a local a taxi driver, who informed them that two men had robbed his passengers.

Metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons said the officers went in search of the suspects.

“Armed with the description of the suspects and the direction they were last seen headed, officers took off and tracked them down soon enough,” Solomons said.

After a short chase, the suspect was caught and arrested and found I possession of a 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

The man also had a cellphone with him which was suspected to be stolen.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

