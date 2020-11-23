Metrorail arrests more than a dozen suspects for vandalism, theft

Share this article

















Metrorail says 14 arrests have been made in Cape Town in the past seven days.

The passenger rail service in the Western Cape has been the target of vandals for years.

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott, says a revised regional security strategy focusing on known hotspots and maintenance facilities, has paid off and four arrests were made early yesterday morning at a Metrorail depot.

She says armed security guards found the suspects in possession of copper cabling and a significant amounts of cash. The cash was allegedly there to bribe Prasa employees. As a result of the information received, an employee was arrested shortly afterwards.

All the cable was recovered. The suspects are being detained at the Woodstock police station. Metrorail has encouraged employees and the public to continue reporting crime.

Source: SABC