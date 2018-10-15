Metrorail delays commuters for three hours

Train commuters travelling from Mitchell’s Plain into the Cape Town CBD say they have given up on the service.

Commuters this morning experienced delays of up to three hours and were forced to take other modes of transport. A delegation from the DA, including Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, abandoned their train trip into the city on Monday morning due to the delays.

The purpose of the trip was to experience at first hand the conditions under which commuters travel on a daily basis.

One of the commuters, Edmund Arrison, says this is not new.

”It becomes worse every week. I go to Athlone and the trains are late. From Athlone, I take another train and it’s the same. So, we don’t know what to do anymore.”

[Source: SABC News]

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments