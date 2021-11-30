Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Metrorail in WC delayed by theft of critical cables, electrocuted body found

Technical teams are working to restore the Metrorail services in the Western Cape after critical fiberoptic lines were stolen yesterday.

The electrocuted body of an unidentified person was found between Athlone and Crawford this morning.

Spokesperson Nani Zenani says services in the same area had to be closed last Monday due to cable theft.  Commuters are advised to make use of alternative transport.

A shuttle service will run between Belville and Kraaifontein.

“Metrorail took a decision to cancel the bulk of its services as this would have been an unsafe operating environment. Metrorail operations is currently working out an afternoon service but have warned of residual delays to its services. Metrorail is urging the public to stay away from its lines and its infrastructure due to the mortal danger they present.”

