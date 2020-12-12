Metrorail in WC reports 76% drop in crime in rail precincts

Share this article

















Metrorail has seen a 76% drop in reported crime within rail precincts over the past three months in the Western Cape.

This follows a number of joint security enforcement operations ahead of the festive season.

The rail agency said that safety and security would also be beefed up over the holiday period to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott: “The joint security enforcements leading up to the festive season have been very successful. Reported crime within the rail precinct has dropped, our regional arrest rate has also soared by 81% over the same period.”