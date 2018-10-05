Metrorail to respond to demands to compensate commuters for delays in the next two days

Metrorail has promised a response in the next two days to demands that it compensate commuters for delays.

Lobby group #UniteBehind wants the rail provider to extend monthly tickets of commuters who’ve been affected by delays until Metrorail can run a consistently reliable service.

The group organised a protest in Cape Town on Thursday amid a grinding crisis that’s affected tens of thousands of rail commuters.

“Fix our trains! Fix our trains!”

Working trains that run on time, that’s the demand of commuters protesting at Cape Town train station.

The action also served to launch the group’s #DelayRepay campaign.

They (protesters) want Metrorail to extend monthly tickets until 70% of trains are on time for three consecutive months.

During the protest, some demonstrators tried to gain access to the platforms with their monthly tickets from September, but they were blocked.

They then stood inside the station in front of the platform with placards.

Frustrated commuter Ronia Magaya says Metrorail is unreliable.

“I’m calling for Metrorail to, at least, decrease their price tickets because I buy a monthly ticket and I end up using the extra money.”

Metrorail’s Richard Walker says the service is putting plans in place to bring coaches back into the system.

But arson and vandalism are making things very difficult with the rail service down to fewer than 42 train sets when it needs 88 to run efficiently.

[Source: EWN]

