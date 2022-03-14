Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Metrorail to restore service between CT and Bellville

Metrorail Western Cape is set to restore the service between Cape Town and Bellville via Goodwood.

The line was closed as part of level 5 Covid-19 closures in March 2020. A spokesperson says this coming week will see the rail authority restore the line at various phases.

Phase 1 will see trains running empty without passengers on the line starting today. Metrorail will refine its operations and introduce a passenger service by Wednesday.

All the stations will be operational between Cape Town and Bellville with the exception of Parow Station.

Photo Pixabay


