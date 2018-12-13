Metrorail – Two passenger incidents sees delays in travel time

Metrorail has confirmed two incidents of passengers falling out of trains on Thursday morning.

The first incident occured on board between Melton Rose and Blackheath, where a young male fell after travelling between carriages.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the line between Melton Rose and Blackheath was previously closed. The male has since been taken to Tygerberg Hospital for medical treatment.

The second incident took place between Heathfield and Retreat where a male was allegedly standing in the open doors of the train before falling. He has since received medical treatment.

Metrorail said in a statement that they regret both unfortunate incidents.

“The region’s reduced fleet contributes to overcrowding and safety campaigns are held regularly to raise awareness of safe travelling procedures.”

“We again reiterate the danger of travelling between carriages, jumping in and out of movie trains or opening doors in transit,” said Scott.

Both services have been reinstated.

