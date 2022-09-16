Meyiwa murder trial expected to resume in November 2022

Share this article

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to 14th November 2022. It is expected to continue until 2 December 2022 once it resumes.

This week, the trial focused on the finer details leading to former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s shooting.

The trial was set down for 5 September to 16 September and Friday being the last day of that set of dates.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial: 16 September 2022

Witness could not tell whether Meyiwa was alive or dead when he was put in a car after being shot

A witness in the Meyiwa murder trial says he could not tell whether the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was alive or dead when he was put in a car after being shot.

Tumelo Madlala testified, in evidence-in-chief, that Meyiwa was very heavy when they lifted him and they received assistance from some of the neighbours.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 during an alleged robbery while visiting the home of the mother of his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Advocate TT Thobane, the defence lawyer for four of the five accused, has suggested that Meyiwa was already dead when he was rushed to hospital.

Full stream of Senzo Meyiwa trial, 16 September 2022:



MEANWHILE,

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Malesela Teffo is no longer an advocate. Teffo has been disbarred. Teffo, who was representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, withdrew from the case in July. The Legal Practice Council brought an application before the court for Teffo to either be suspended or struck from the roll. The council received numerous complaints against Teffo, some pre-dating the Senzo Meyiwa trial. These include contemptuous behaviour in court and misleading the court. Teffo had accused President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Police Minister Bheki Cele of being behind attempts to end his career. Advocate Malesela Teffo court bid to keep his profession: 16 September 2022 Source: SABC news