The trial of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa resumes on Monday in the High Court in Pretoria.

The court was on a two-week recess.

The defence had said that it needed time to consult their clients and experts on 700 photographs that were downloaded from the phone of accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube.

Source: SABC News