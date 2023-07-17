Meyiwa murder trial to resume this morning

Share this article

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, following numerous delays.

A new Judge is likely to take over after presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela fell ill.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 at the house of singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

During the last court appearance, Zandi Khumalo, the sister of the the slain soccer star’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo was expected to continue her testimony on events that transpired that fateful night.

However, Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba addressed the court instead, stating that Judge Maumela had fallen ill and was unlikely to return to court soon.

He promised that everything would be done to ensure the trial does not suffer further delays.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since suspended Judge Maumela for delaying several judgments.

The trial is expected to start from scratch as court is expected to announce whether or not a new judge will be presiding over the matter.

Source: SABC News