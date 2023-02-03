Mfuleni informal settlement rocked by killings

The bodies of two couples were found fatally wounded in an Mfuleni informal settlement yesterday. According to SAPS Spokesperson Novela Potelwa, a vehicle entered the Covid-19 informal settlement at 23h00 on Wednesday evening and shortly after gunshots were heard.

Subsequently, residents found the four bodies on Thursday morning in two different dwellings. The identities of the victims are yet to be determined and the motive for the murders is yet to be uncovered. Potelwa said crime scene experts are still combing the area for clues.