Michaela Williams (12) murder-accused was convicted of raping girl (8) in 2005

The case against the man who is accused of murdering 12-year-old Michaela Williams was postponed on Monday.

The suspect appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate Court today, after his case was postponed at his first appearance on Friday. The Pelican Park community was distraught by the discovery of the young girls body in 9th Avenue in Schaapkraal, Philippi; after they had begun an extensive search for her on Tuesday evening. The minor was last seen alive while playing with her friends in the garden of her New Horizons home that afternoon.

By Thursday, the suspect had outed himself during police investigations into her disappearance.

“Vital information was followed as part of the investigation and the suspect interviewed. The interview led to him pointing out where the body was. The suspect has subsequently been charged with murder,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The community was outraged when it emerged that the suspect, who lived two doors from Michaela, was a convicted rapist. On Monday, State prosecutor Nicky Koniso confirmed the rumours when she told the court the accused has a previous conviction for raping an 8-year-old girl in 2005. He was released on parole in 2018, after reportedly serving 10 years of a 20-year sentence.

Magistrate Goolam Bowa agreed that the name and pictures of the suspect may not be published, given the sensitivity and stage of the case.

At the time of his arrest, Rwexana confirmed that a post-mortem was being conducted to determine the cause of death and whether or not the suspect faces further charges.

The case has since been postponed to obtain statements and await the outcome of the post-mortem report.

The suspect is expected to appear via audiovisuals from Pollsmoor Prison on the 14 of April.

