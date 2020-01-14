Microsoft CEO Nadella criticises India’s citizenship law

Share this article

















Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has criticised a new citizenship law passed by India’s Hindu nationalist government last month that critics say goes against the spirit of the country’s secular constitution.

The legislation, which makes faith as the basis of citizenship, has triggered nationwide protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there… I think it’s just bad,” Nadella told BuzzFeed at an event in New York.

“And even a story like mine being possible in a country like this – I think, if anything, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys. That should be the aspiration. If I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in India.”

Nadella grew up in Hyderabad, a technology hub in India that is home to the biggest Microsoft research and development centre outside of the United States.

“I’m very proud of where I get my heritage, culturally in that place, and I grew up in a city, Hyderabad. I always felt it was a great place to grow up. We celebrated Eid, we celebrated Christmas, Diwali – all three festivals that are big for us,” he said.

India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) eases the path for non-Muslims from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship, but excludes Muslims.

Source: Al Jazeera

