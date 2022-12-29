Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth and Lagoon Beach remain closed for swimming

Share this article

The City of Cape Town warns locals and visitors that the Diep River pollution still prohibits swimming in the Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth, and Lagoon Beach.

The Diep River continues to be polluted, and this has been widely reported.

The Diep River discharges at the estuary mouth, which is at Lagoon Beach. As a result, the pollution at Diep River also has an impact on Lagoon Beach.

The City has been informed that due to the busy season and extreme summer heat, individuals are swimming at the estuary mouth, Milnerton Lagoon, and Lagoon Beach. The Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth, and Lagoon Beach are still off-limits to swimming, playing, and other recreational activities due to pollution, the City would like to remind locals and tourists alike.

There are still warning signals for pollution.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pexel