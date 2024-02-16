Minister calls on employers to register on Getting YOU to Work initiative

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Unemployed job seekers in the Western Cape now have access to free travel services for interviews, thanks to a collaboration between the Western Cape Government and Golden Arrow Bus Services.

The ‘Getting YOU to Work’ pilot initiative was officially launched yesterday, offering job seekers complimentary transportation to interviews through Golden Arrow Bus Services.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie urged employers in the city to participate in the initiative.

He stated, “We conceptualized this idea some time ago as part of our Western Cape get a job strategy, aiming to eliminate barriers for job seekers.”

“We are calling on any corporate in the province to register on the website. We are asking companies to register to avoid abuse of this system. We want people to get jobs. We know that unemployment is high, so what we are doing at the moment is removing barriers to help individuals find employment.”

Mackenzie highlighted the financial burden on job seekers, noting that recent statistics indicate they spend around R280 per month on job search activities. Therefore, this initiative aims to remove this cost, particularly the expense of attending job interviews, he stressed.

He explained that the partnership with Golden Arrow utilizes their off-peak services to offer free bus trips for eligible job seekers. Participants must have secured an interview with a partner employer and possess a valid South African ID to qualify.

Eligible job seekers will receive a voucher allowing them to travel to and from interviews in the Cape Town Metro for free, using Golden Arrow Bus Services from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

To utilize the services, here’s how the process works:

Once a job seeker secures an interview with a partner employer, the employer provides them with a free travel voucher.

The employer then uploads the job seeker’s details onto an online platform.

The job seeker receives an SMS containing login details and instructions on how to register on the online portal.

After registration, another SMS provides details on how to collect the voucher, which includes 12 free trips.

The job seeker can visit a GABS kiosk or independent vendor to receive the voucher, which is loaded onto a GABS Gold Card.

The job seeker taps the Gold Card when boarding a GABS bus to redeem their free trip.

The voucher covers the full journey to and from the interview, including transfers between buses.

Employers can participate by registering with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and actively recruiting unemployed job seekers in Cape Town.

