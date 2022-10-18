Minister Mitchell commends Provincial Traffic Officers for making bribery arrest

Share this article

As a continued drive to raise awareness and promote road safety, Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell joined the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services during an integrated road operation on the N2 near Mossel Bay on Sunday.

“My visit to the Garden Route forms part of my October Transport Month activities of participating in various Traffic law Enforcement activities and awareness campaigns, promoting safe, affordable and reliable transport systems for all road users,” said Minister Mitchell.

During the operation, Provincial Traffic Officers arrested a man for bribery after he allegedly attempted to bribe an officer with R100 when he was made aware of his outstanding traffic fines and for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

“Bribery is a serious offence. I commend the officers for their continued efforts of ensuring that there are no exceptions for motorists who display lawlessness, disobey the basic safety principles while on our roads and attempted deliberate acts of bribery, corruption and other criminal activities. Well done to Provincial Traffic Services for acting without fear or favour and showing zero tolerance towards bribery and corruption,” he said.

In the week of 10 to 16 October 2022, Provincial Traffic implemented a total of 254 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check point and speed control operations across the province, and stopped and checked 26 721 vehicles. 6 614 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

A total of 192 speeding offences were recorded in the week under review. The highest speeds recorded this week were as follows:

160 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

144 km/h in a 100 km / h zone

109 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Fifteen vehicles were impounded under the National Road Traffic Act and Criminal Procedure Act and 102 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.

A total of 50 arrests were made for the following offences:

34 x driving under the influence of alcohol.

3 x reckless and negligent driving.

2 x goods overloading.

4 x possession of fraudulent documentation.

2 x bribery.

2 x operating an unroadworthy vehicle.

1 x assault of a traffic officer.

1 x pedestrian arrested for being a source of danger.

1 x possession of an illegal substance.

Fatalities recorded between 10 to 16 October 2022

A total of 22 crashes occurred in the reporting period, and 23 fatalities were recorded:

11 x drivers.

1 x cyclist.

4 x motorcyclists.

1 x passengers.

6 x pedestrians.

” I thank all our men and women in blue who work day and night to make sure our roads and road users are safe, and I encourage the public once again especially during Transport Month, but also as we move towards the festive season to obey the rules of the road” he said.

Source: Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell

Photo: The Western Cape