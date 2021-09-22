Minister Motshekga expresses concerns about violent crimes

Share this article

















Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed concern about the number of violent crimes perpetrated against teachers in schools or anywhere else in communities.

The minister’s comments follow the murder of a teacher at Heinz Park Primary school in Philippi, Cape Town yesterday.

The 52-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown gunmen. The motive for the murder is under investigation. The department’s spokesperson Terence Khala says they condemn any form of violence in schools.

