Minister Motshekga set to release highly anticipated Matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the much anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results for the Class of 2023 on Thursday evening in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

The results will indicate whether the Class of 2023 has improved on the 80.1% pass rate of the Class of 2022, who had to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the province with the highest matric pass rate was the Free State with 88.5%, followed by Gauteng with 84.4%.

The Minister says it’s all systems go. “For me where I sit, having received the initial results, they are still being verified. The system is stabilising because, for me, the biggest fear is when you have a system that today you are at 30, tomorrow 50; 100.”

“So it does show that there’s something wrong. When the system is stable we are able to see where the weak points are and the things we need to strengthen,” adds the Minister.

IEB results

Meanwhile, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations.

The pass rate is slightly higher than the 2022 NSC pass rate of 98.42%.

In a statement, the Board says 88.59% of the learners achieved an entry to degree study, compared to 89.32% in 2022.

The number of those who qualify for entry to diploma study has increased from 7.52% in 2022 to 8.31%, while the number of those who achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level remains at 1.57%.

Source: SABC News