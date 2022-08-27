Minister Nkwane-Mashabane applauds Gender Commission for initiatives in fighting gender inequality

Share this article

Substance abuse, gender disparities, unemployment and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) topped the agenda at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) panel discussion to mark its 25th anniversary.

The CGE is tasked with ensuring that South Africa is free of gender-based discrimination and gender-related inequality. Women from all walks of life formed part of the event at the Old Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill, in Johannesburg.

Minister in the Presidency, responsible for Women, Children and People with Disabilities, Maite Nkwane-Mashabane, delivered the keynote address at the event set for Women’s Month-taking a deep dive into the many problems facing women in the country.

New set of challenges

A range of female activists weighed in during the panel discussion, such as anti-drug activist, Dareleen James. She says women have new challenges compared to those confronted by women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956.

“Substance abuse and GBV that I experienced myself in my own home, these days we do not have to go in site to experience abuse. It’s the community that I hail from that have older persons affected, daily being violated, murdered and abused. Their money is being stolen. A week ago a 65-year-old mom was killed by her own son,” explains James.

25 years later, the CGE has taken strides in addressing some of these problems, but the chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders, Nomandla Mhlauli, says there’s still a long way to go.

Progressive policies

Mhlauli elaborates, “Most of us know that the issue of traditional leadership is gender-based and it has mostly been the male child. However, with our democratic dispensation and Chapter 9 institutions like this, we ensure gender promotion in our country.”

Minister in the Presidency, responsible for, Women, Children and People with Disabilities, Maite Nkwane-Mashabane, has applauded the Commission.

She says they have been instrumental in establishing a progressive policy to legally deal with gender discrimination, especially GBV and femicide.

“There has been a significant increase in women’s representation in government administration. As women we continue to emerge and lead, we have witnessed women take up space of boards and committees, however, the transformation is slow,” adds Nkwane-Mashabane.

Women have been encouraged to advocate for women’s equality and freedom all year round.

Source: SABC News