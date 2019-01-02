Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to announce matric results

The outcome of the 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations –matric results – will be announced by the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on 3 January 2019.

Spokesperson for Department of Basic Education Elijah Mahlangu said it is all systems go at the department as they have been preparing for the release of the results for a few days.

Mahlangu said there are several ways learners can get their individual 2018 matric results.

“The Department is encouraging learners to get their results from the schools or centres where they wrote their exams,” he said.

He said there are many other ways of accessing the results, however going to your school or exam centre would be the best option.

He further stated that the 2018 matric results will be published in most of South Africa’s major daily newspapers.

“The results will be published in all major daily newspapers. You’ll need to know your exam number (no names are published). You won’t be able to see subject results, only whether it’s a pass, Bachelors pass, etc,” he said.

The Department of Basic Education and SABC Education have partnered again to offer instant results via SMS.

The dapartment announced that candidates can register via SMS by sending their identity number followed by their exam number to 35658.

After registration has been successful candidates will receive a confirmation SMS.

If you have already provided the IEB with your cell phone number, your results will automatically be sent to that number. If not, you can register by sending an SMS to 35135.

Use the following text in the message:

Results Examination Number Birth Date (ccyymmdd). Example: Results 173456789012 19980121

On the day that the results are released, dial *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, you are required to enter your ID number. You’ll then receive your results per subject. You will have the option to opt in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

If you have the courage to hold for – potentially – a very, very long time, you could dial 082 152 to receive your matric results.

Mahlangu wishes all matriculants well and said learners should not become despondent when they have not succeeded this year.

“If you did not pass, don’t give up. The department wishes all those who were unsuccessful to redo the subjects they failed. Do not see this as a failure, see it as a learning curve,” he said.

