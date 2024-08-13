Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa cautions South Africans not to get too comfortable as load shedding has not ended

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has cautioned South Africans not to get too comfortable as load shedding is not behind us just yet.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Monday, an energy expert, Chris Yellend, confirmed that South Africa has a sufficient reserve margin.

“There is no room for complacency as we may still experience intermittent load shedding, but the worst is over. The National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM), Eskom, and the private sector have been working on this for a while. If we do the right thing for over two years, we can achieve an end to load shedding,” said Yellend.

*Feel free to listen further to this as Yellend delves into discussion on this matter

Photo: @Kgosientsho_R/X