Minister Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Share this article

















Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has become the latest minister to contract the COVID-19 virus. Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed this in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, Minister Patel received his results on Saturday but has been reported to being in good spirits and is already in self-quarantine and will continue to work from home.

This was the Minister’s second test for the coronavirus.

“Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” reads the statement in part.

According to the statement, Patel remains committed to strengthening efforts in the country on reconstruction and recovery.

“The minister remains committed to preparing South Africa for the post-COVID world, strengthening efforts around reconstruction and recovery. As part of his budget debate speech yesterday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period,” the statement continues.

Ministers hospitalised for COVID-19

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday.

Another minister for Labour and Employment, Thulas Nxesi was also hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: SABC News